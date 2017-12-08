UC DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis veterinarians are warning the public about wild mushrooms and pets after a dog died from eating a deadly type. The mushroom is called Amanita phalloides, also know as the “death cap.”

On Monday, an 8-week-old Alaskan Husky was rushed to the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital after eating the mushrooms growing in the owner’s yard. Hospital officials say the dog came in with liver failure and despite being treated with a blood plasma replacement, Griffin died two days later. Just as alarming, vets say the mushrooms are equally as toxic to people.

“In people, if you get an intoxication of this mushroom if they don’t get you early enough you get a liver transplant,” said Dr. Kate Hopper, Director of the UC Davis Small Animal Clinic. “We don’t do liver transplants in animals, so if we don’t get them early enough it is a fatal intoxication,” she said.

Health officials say this type of mushroom thrives in Northern California and it can be very difficult to distinguish between deadly and edible forms of wild mushrooms. The best advice they say is if you can’t tell the difference, avoid consuming all types of wild mushrooms.

“It’s scary,” said Sacramento resident Lee Moore as she watched her dog Maggie play at the midtown dog park. “I wouldn’t let my dog near any mushroom now since I can’t tell the difference between what’s good and what’s bad.”

Dog owner Michael Green is cautious with his dog Belle as well.

“It’s pretty scary, although anytime we go out on a walk, I try to keep a close eye on her, make sure she doesn’t wander too far away,” he said.

Symptoms of Amanita poisoning are nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and it’s extremely toxic even in small amounts. Dr. Hopper says 14 people were treated in Northern California last year. And she says if you think you or your pet may have ingested the mushrooms, get to a doctor right away because effective treatment is time sensitive.