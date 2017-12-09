Filed Under:Bus, Crash, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities say four people were seriously hurt when a charter bus carrying 29 people flipped on its side on a San Francisco freeway.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter says the injuries from the crash on U.S. 101 Friday night ranged from broken bones to cuts and scrapes.

bus down2 Dozens Hurt When Bus Overturns On Hwy 101 In San Francisco

Bus crash on Highway 101 near Cesar Chavez in S.F. (SFFD Photo)

Baxter says four had serious injuries, nine had moderate injuries and the rest had minor injuries. All adults were aboard.

He says the bus was chartered by a group heading from San Francisco to another Bay Area city.

All but one southbound lane were closed on the freeway that runs through the middle of San Francisco.

Authorities say the driver, a 29-year-old man, is cooperating, and Baxter commended him for being the last person from the bus at the scene.

 

