SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A small plane bursts into flames after a crash landing at the Sacramento Executive Airport. Fortunately, the pilot was able to walk away.
Airport officials say the pilot was flying a small aircraft known as Czech Sport Cruiser. He was taking off from runway 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon when he experienced a mechanical failure.
“Yeah maybe a canopy popped open the pilot was telling me,” said a county worker that was one of the first on scene.
“He tried to land it and said he was probably going a little too fast and just hit hard,” the worker said.
Forced to make a hard landing the plane burst into flames. Emergency crews arrived and put the fire out quickly. The pilot was treated on scene for only minor injuries.
“Oh yeah, he was out and he was walking around and stuff. I gave him a ride over to his hangar and then took him back out to the site,” the worker said.
Crews worked for the rest of the afternoon to clean up the wreckage and debris from the runway. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.