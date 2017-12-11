After bundling up this morning, we’ll see a nice afternoon and then some changes perhaps by the end of the week.
We’ll have mostly clear skies with just a few high clouds and cold morning temperatures. It’ll be a little bit hazy, developing into a beautiful day once again this afternoon with temperatures hovering in the 60s. It’ll look like that the next couple of days.
On Friday, our daytime highs will start to cool down. A few clouds will come to our area over the weekend but we’ll have overnight lows coming up as much as 10 degrees.
This system is going to brush Northwestern Californian, and as it does, we’ll start to see a weaker weather pattern.
No rain or snow in the 7-day forecast.