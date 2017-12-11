SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have recovered the body of missing 89-year old Carole Matsui from a canal Sunday evening.

A local citizen passing through the 7800-block of Iona Way called 911 to report a body lying in Beacon Creek.

Matsui wandered off from her home on “Sunnyside Way” Wednesday afternoon, and hasn’t been seen since.

Family and friends soentthe past five days combing through the county hoping to find her.

“We probably got over a thousand flyers out there,” said Roger Matsui. Matsui has spent the past five days tirelessly searching for his missing mother, 89-year old Carole Matsui. “We can’t figure it out, we have no clue,” he said.

Matsui’s search took him through most of Elk Grove, and as far as McClellan Air-Force Base, hoping he’d run into his mom, who was last seen wearing a red jacket.

“I’m driving back and forth down the streets going this way and that way, two or three miles each way, and I keep going but there’s no luck,” Matsui added.

Dozens of family and friends joined the search effort, including Linda Callaway, who has been volunteering with search groups for over a decade.

Callaway has trained her two dogs to search for people using scent.

Her dogs have helped in dozens of searches over the years and have recovered several bodies.

On Sunday, Callaway had them smell a pair of Matsui’s shoes after the family received a tip that Matsui was spotted near the Golden One Credit Union, off Calvine Road.

“He just went really hot, he went down on Calvine,” Callaway said.

Her dogs took her all the way to Bond and Bradshaw Roads, where she suggested the family focus their search.

Matsui and his search crew combed the area Sunday morning and posted more flyers, to no avail.

“Is someone out there feeding her being nice, or what?” Matsui wondered.

Matsui has wandered off from her home twice this year, but her son worries she may not be so lucky this time.

“We’re not gonna give up until she comes up,” he said.

Matsui’s son was devastated by the discovery but says he thanks everyone who helped search for his mother.