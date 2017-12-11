By Cambi Brown
ST. HELENA, Calif. (CBS13) – The October wildfires devastated many wine country spots. But many people don’t know that the wineries are back open for business.

One winery owner, in particular, is hoping her four-legged friends will help to get the word out.

CBS13’s Cambi Brown stopped by Saint Supery Vineyards and Winery in Rutherford where she was greeted by a kennel of golden retrievers. Most wineries in the Napa-Sonoma area have their own vineyard dogs who roam the area and lay around while people visit the tasting rooms.

There’s even a calendar and book out that focuses on all the wine country winery dogs in the area.

Most wineries are open seven days a week.

