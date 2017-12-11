Filed Under:san joaquin county

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore said if it’s what the citizens want, he’d be open to splitting the department.

RELATED

The move comes in the wake of the resignation of two pathologists who said the sheriff directly interfered with their findings and removed hands from at least five bodies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch