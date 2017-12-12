SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A popular Sacramento playground and rose garden will be getting new surveillance cameras after complaints of criminal activity.

The Sacramento City Council approved five new state-of-the-art cameras for South Natomas Park.

Zelby Nelson takes frequent walks in the park.

“I normally do a couple walks, every now and then I play Pokémon Go on my phone because there are a bunch of different spots around here,” Nelson said.

Now at South Natomas Park, safety will be under new scrutiny.

In a place for playtime, new high-tech surveillance cameras will be going up, and peering down on the South Natomas park play structure, re-built after alleged arsonists burned it down, twice.

The added security is embraced by this mother of three.

“I think it’s always great to have extra protection and security for the sake of the children,” mother Rakeasha Stewart said.

Surveillance cameras will also go up around the rose garden that’s sprouted frustration from community volunteers over repeated acts of vandalism.

“They have been having a lot of issues up there,” Sacramento council member Jeff Harris said.

Harris says the complaints over crime led him to take action, finding $60,000 in funding for the cameras.

“It’s a time-saver for police,” Harris said. “It gives the community peace of mind because they know that if a crime is committed, they’re probably going to have evidence to find someone and prosecute.”

Sacramento police have received 16 calls for service this year at South Natomas Park, resulting in one arrest.

Now new tools to help catch the criminals and leave this community park to those seeking a place to be at peace.

“You know, its just a place to kind of unwind a little bit,” Nelson said.

Council member Harris says the new cameras will include license plate readers and will be able to send pictures wirelessly to the Sacramento Police Department’s real-time crime center.

They are expected to be installed in January.