SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The city of Sacramento is seeing a rise in construction projects, and now city leaders are taking action to ensure development runs smoothly.

Completion of the Golden 1 Center has spurred a record number of construction projects in Sacramento, city hall can barely keep up.

To remedy the situation, city leaders will meet Tuesday to approve two dozen new hires for the City’s Community Development Department and other city agencies to help process building permits and plan reviews.

Most of the work we’re hiring for in the city is really about planners, building department folks, building inspectors, to make sure that if you’re on a construction site it doesn’t slow down because the city hasn’t processed your paperwork, hasn’t been as responsive,” said Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen.

The cost of hiring new employees is projected to cost $2.3 million, while the estimated cost of the new construction projects tops $1.5 billion.

