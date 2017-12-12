(CNN Money) — Ticket sales are strong with “The Last Jedi.”

Disney’s next installment in the “Star Wars” saga has become Fandango’s top advance ticket-seller of the year, the online ticket site reported on Tuesday.

The film, which doesn’t officially open in North America until Friday with previews beginning Thursday night, toppled another Disney production, “Beauty and the Beast,” which came out in March, for the top spot.

“The Last Jedi” is the biggest ticket pre-seller for Fandango since the series’ last film, 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which went on to become the biggest opening in film history.

“The Last Jedi” debuts in more than 4,100 theaters domestically and is on track for an opening weekend in the $200 million range. However, some box office analysts are saying the movie has the chance to open even higher.

Fandango also put together some interesting data on why audiences are looking forward to the film, which stars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley as Rey.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ fans, box office analysts brace themselves for ‘The Last Jedi’

According to a survey of more than 1,000 “Last Jedi” online ticket-buyers, the ticket seller found that 96% are looking forward to seeing the late Carrie Fisher on the big screen.

Fisher, who reprises her role as Princess Leia, made her last film appearance in “The Last Jedi” before her sudden death last December.

The poll also found that 94% are looking forward finding out more about the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey and that 83% are more interested in the Disney film thanks to the new penguin-like Porg creatures.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.