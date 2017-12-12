SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have identified a suspect in a deadly stabbing at a Sacramento apartment.

Arturo Hernandez, 25, is accused of stabbing a man at an apartment in the 5900 block of Riza Avenue on Nov. 19.

Police say Hernandez stabbed a man at around 2 p.m. that day who later died from his injuries. Police have not found the weapon he allegedly used in the murder.

Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous. Police caution not to approach him, rather call 911.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, about 5’7″ and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

