SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest news from CBS13 is just a question away through Amazon’s Flash Briefings, making local headlines and developing stories easier than ever before to hear from Alexa-enabled devices.
By saying “Alexa, tell me the news,” users can hear what’s happening in the Sacramento area on demand from CBS13 news anchors on any Amazon Echo device, and from the latest generation of Fire HD tablets.
To add CBS13 to Flash Briefings, users need to update their personalized accounts via a smartphone with the Alexa app or online at Alexa.Amazon.com.
From the menu’s Settings, under Account, users should select Flash Briefing and tap the “CBS News Sacramento” toggle to turn on the updates.
Once enabled, Flash Briefings will include the top CBS13 News stories happening now, summarized in about 90 seconds and updated throughout the day.
Launched by Amazon two years ago, the Echo is an internet-connected, voice-enabled speaker that listens for commands and can carry out a wide range of functions.