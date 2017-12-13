Filed Under:John Stamos

(CNN) — It’s about to be a “Fuller House” for John Stamos.

The actor shared with People magazine that he is set to become a first-time father at the age of 54.

The actor, who became everyone’s favorite uncle with his role on the hit 1990s sitcom “Full House,” joins other celebs, including George Clooney, to welcome fatherhood in their 50s.

Stamos told People he and his fiancée, actress Caitlin McHugh, had discussed starting a family.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely,” Stamos said. “So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family.'”

The couple announced their engagement in October, after Stamos proposed to his then girlfriend of two years at his favorite theme park, Disneyland.

Related: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh get engaged

Stamos was previously married to model/actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch