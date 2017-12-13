PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A non-commissioned officer with the U.S. Army has died during a crash in South Korea.
The incident happened on Dec. 8. According to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Eric Schenck died after being hurt during a crash along a highway south of Seoul.
A car apparently rear-ended the military vehicle Schenck was in while coming back to base from a field training exercise. Schenck got out to look at the damage and was then struck by a cargo truck, killing him.
“He was an exemplary Soldier and a valued member of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the Iron Horse Battalion. I also want to extend our deepest condolences to all Sgt. Schenck’s family and friends. We will continue to keep those closest to him in our thoughts and prayers,” said Col. Richard W. Wright, the brigade’s commander, in a statement.
Schenck was a resident of Placerville.
More than 28,000 U.S. service members are based in South Korea.