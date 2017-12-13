SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a Sacramento State student after a plethora of illicit drugs were allegedly found in his car.
Sacramento State police say, back on Dec. 8 around 10 p.m., officers saw two men at the top of Parking Structure 2 smoking next to a car. The then quickly walked away.
Officers went up to the car and could smell pot. Baggies of marijuana were also seen in the car, which apparently belongs to a first-year Sacramento State student.
About two pounds of pot were found by officers inside the car. Oxycodone pills and psilocybin mushrooms were also found inside, officers say.
The student was arrested and later booked at Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing charges of possession of drugs for sale.