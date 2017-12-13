Filed Under:Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) – Police say a drunken man was arrested after he wouldn’t stop trying to get inside a closed bar to try and get a debit card he thought he left behind.

The Sonora Police Department says, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, 27-year-old Brian Troxell called 911 and reported he had left his debit card in a bar along Washington Street.

Officers soon found Troxell outside the bar, pounding on the door. Troxell was obviously intoxicated, officers say.

Brian Troxell after being taken into custody. (Credit: Sonora Police Department)

The officers tried to convince Troxell to just go home, get some rest, then come back when the bar reopens – but officers say he ignored them.

Officers finally arrested Troxell for public intoxication.

In the end, officers say they found Troxell’s supposedly missing debit card in his back pocket.

