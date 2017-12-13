SONORA (CBS13) – Police say a drunken man was arrested after he wouldn’t stop trying to get inside a closed bar to try and get a debit card he thought he left behind.
The Sonora Police Department says, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, 27-year-old Brian Troxell called 911 and reported he had left his debit card in a bar along Washington Street.
Officers soon found Troxell outside the bar, pounding on the door. Troxell was obviously intoxicated, officers say.
The officers tried to convince Troxell to just go home, get some rest, then come back when the bar reopens – but officers say he ignored them.
Officers finally arrested Troxell for public intoxication.
In the end, officers say they found Troxell’s supposedly missing debit card in his back pocket.