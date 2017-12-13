Filed Under:Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, hometown heroes, Spencer Stone

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – The trailer for the new Clint Eastwood film based on the three friends from the Sacramento area who thwarted a terror attack on a Paris-bound train has been released.

Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone were traveling through Europe back in Aug. 2015. The three childhood friends were thrust into the international spotlight when they jumped into action and stopped a gunman on the train, saving more than 500 lives.

In an unusual Hollywood move, all three Hometown Heroes were cast to play themselves in the Eastwood-directed and produced film.

“The 15:17 to Paris” will be released on Feb. 9, 2018.

 

