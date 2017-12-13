Filed Under:Fred Rogers, stamps, USPS
(Credit: USPS)

SACRAMENTO (CBS) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) will honor the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” with a new forever stamp.

The stamp, whic will be released in 2018, will feature Fred Rogers in his signature red sweater along with King Friday.

The USPS site reads: “Fred Rogers (1928–2003) was known as a beloved television neighbor to generations of children. His groundbreaking public television series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood inspired and educated young viewers with warmth, sensitivity and honesty.”

