LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 30: Cannabis is displayed at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary before the midnight start of recreational marijuana sales on June 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On July 1, Nevada joins seven other states allowing recreational marijuana use and becomes the first of four states that voted to legalize recreational sales in November's election to allow dispensaries to sell cannabis for recreational use to anyone over 21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With California gearing up to permit the sale of recreational marijuana, San Diego County’s top prosecutor has agreed to return $290,000 seized from a pot business owner last year.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that District Attorney Summer Stephan has settled an asset-forfeiture case involving James Slatic.

Drug agents raided Slatic’s San Diego business, Med-West Distribution, in January of last year. The business made marijuana-based products for sale to medical pot shops.

Authorities confiscated more than $300,000 in cash, alleging it was an illegal drug profit.

Last month, Slatic pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor drug conspiracy charges.

Slatic says he’s glad to have his money back but his company and family life have been destroyed.

