Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say they’re seeing an uptick in pharmacy robberies in Sacramento this year.

Sacramento police say while detectives don’t believe all the robberies have been committed by the same people, there are a number of similarities between each incident.

Detectives say multiple suspects after often seen going into the pharmacies during business hours. The suspects then demand employees hand over drugs before running out to a waiting car.

robberies Police Investigating Increase In Sacramento Pharmacy Robberies

Selection of surveillance photos released by the Sacramento Police Department of the pharmacy robbery suspects.

The suspects are often wearing different colored hoodies, gloves and are carrying reusable grocery bags.

Detectives have not detailed what exact drugs the suspects are targeting.

Thursday, detectives released several surveillance photos of the series of robberies.

Sacramento police say more officers will be deployed into communities to address the robbery series and will be doing targeted enforcement to try and suppress crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch