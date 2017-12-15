(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By Sam McPherson

Only three players appeared on the San Francisco 49ers’ official injury report this Friday as the team prepares for its upcoming Sunday game at Levi’s Stadium against the Tennessee Titans. The 49ers (3-10) will be shooting for their third straight victory, while the Titans (8-5) are trying to move closer toward clinching the organization’s first postseason berth since 2008.

Both teams have active rosters that are pretty healthy for Week 15 of an NFL season, and that means fans in attendance and watching on television should get to watch a pretty exciting game. The Titans have won six of their last eight games, although they dropped an ugly 12-7 decision to the Arizona Cardinals last week on the road. The 49ers have three of their last four contests, and the team would really like another home victory on Sunday.

Trent Brown out with shoulder problem

He started all 16 games last season, but this year, Brown has missed three games already—including last week’s road win over the Houston Texans—with a shoulder injury that is proving to be quite stubborn. He also missed the Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Week 12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Brown was able to play in the Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears, but with little to play right now other than draft position, the 49ers held Brown out of practice all week in an attempt to let that shoulder heal.

Admittedly, the S.F. offense did alright without him last week against the Texans, piling up 416 yards and 26 points in a road victory. Both those numbers are the third-highest marks for the offense this season, although the No. 9-ranked Tennessee defense is expected to put up more resistance this week than the Houston defense did last week.

Secondary slightly dinged up

Two 49ers cornerbacks are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium: Greg Mabin (calf) and Ahkello Witherspoon (knee). Both players were unable to participate fully in workouts this week, and they both could be game-time decisions for the coaching staff. The good news is that both are primarily depth guys in the secondary, so the S.F. defense should not be affected too much if they are unable to play.

Also, the Titans offense has struggled throwing the ball in recent weeks. Tennessee is just 27th this year in passing yards, and over the last three games, the Titans have averaged just 156.3 yards through the air. While the 49ers secondary has had challenges this year in defending the pass, this should be a week where that is not the case for San Francisco—even with the injuries.

Tennessee has minimal injury concerns of its own

Like the 49ers, the Titans only have three players on the official injury report, but two are on defense and the third is a little-used tight end. Linebacker Derrick Morgan (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against San Francisco, while safety Johnathan Cyprien (back) is questionable. Morgan practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was unable to work out at all on Friday. Meanwhile, Cyprien missed six games earlier in the year, but he has played in the last six straight games. Expect him to be on the field Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

TE Philip Supernaw (ankle) has just 14 receptions total in a six-year NFL career. He has played in every game this season, but Supernaw missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before limited participation on Friday. He probably will play in the game, but his absence wouldn’t impact the game much if he is unable to go on Sunday.

Questionable:

(CB) Greg Mabin (Calf) — Limited Participation In Practice

(CB) Ahkello Witherspoon (Knee) — Limited Participation In Practice

Out: