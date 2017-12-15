RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A hotel in Rancho Cordova was evacuated Friday morning as residents there smelled a gas odor.
So far, officials can’t determine exactly where the smell is coming from.
Around 8:30 a.m., fire officials received more than 20 calls and PG&E more than 100 calls about a gas smell in the Rancho Cordova area.
One of those calls was the Fairfield Inn off of Golden Center Drive. The front desk clerk there said someone began complaining of the odor, and thinking it was a gas leak, the hotel called the fire department while voluntarily evacuating guests.
The fire department and crews from PG&E came to check out the situation but couldn’t find a source and determined it was potentially some kind of outside source or airborne cloud that was causing the smell.
“[Crews] are physically going to report to every location where they receive a report and sniff, as they call it, for any kind of odor,” said Capt. Chris Vestal with Sacramento Metro Fire.
Officials believe the smell covers a 20 mile radius from Rosemont to Bass Lake.
Fire officials aren’t even sure if the smell is actually gas at this point, as it could be coming from vehicles on the freeway, but they do not believe that whatever the smell is poses any threat to the public.