File (credit: Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles police are searching for a man who has kidnapped and sexually assaulted a dozen prostitutes at gunpoint since 2014.
Captain William Hayes says the most recent attack happened Friday in Compton.
He says the man typically solicits the women for sex in South Los Angeles and then pulls out a gun when they get in his car. He then drives them to a secluded spot and sexually assaults them.
Police linked the cases using DNA and unique similarities. Hayes says at least one of the women was beaten when she tried to fight back.
Police say the women have ranged in age from 15 to 46.
They say the suspect is a black man, who is about 6 feet tall and between 30 and 50 years old.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.