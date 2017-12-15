SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Winds are expected to be a concern throughout Northern California into the weekend as the stretch of dry weather continues.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area from late Friday morning through Saturday morning as dry conditions, coupled with strong winds and low humidity, roll into the area.
Northerly winds are expected to be between 20 to 35 mph, with wind gusts over 50 mph also possible.
The combination of conditions brings elevated fire concerns. Cal Fire says they’re getting extra air and ground units ready.
Forecasters say December has been unusually dry across California. Downtown Sacramento has only seen .03″ of rainfall so far in December.