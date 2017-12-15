(Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jurors have awarded nearly $3 million in damages to a teenager molested by a Southern California teacher.

Thursday’s verdict came in a personal injury lawsuit against the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District.

David Park taught at Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights. He’s acknowledged sexually abusing two students and served prison time.

The suit was filed on behalf of a girl who was molested at 15. She’s now 18. Her lawyers say she suffers from depression and post-traumatic stress.

Jurors found the school district only partially liable. Park was found more culpable but was dropped from the suit, reducing the actual award of $8 million.

The district says the verdict mostly blames Park but serves as a reminder that it must be vigilant in protecting students.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch