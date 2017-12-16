File image (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PIERSON, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 35-year-old Victoria Kanger was arrested on Thursday and charged with child neglect.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say they found heaps of trash inside the home, and were overwhelmed by the odor of urine and feces.

The deputies’ lower pant legs were covered in fleas when they entered.

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl living in the home sat in a couch crawling with roaches. She directed the deputies to the dogs in the freezer.

Kanger told authorities she froze the dogs because she didn’t have a shovel to bury them.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch