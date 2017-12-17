Filed Under:Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, San Francisco, SFPD, shooting
(credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS) — Authorities say a suspect with a gun has surrendered to police after a report of shots fired at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.

Officers responded to the luxury hotel shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday after a witness reported hearing gunshots from inside the building.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area near the Union Square neighborhood while officers negotiated with the man. He surrendered peacefully around 6:30 a.m. One gun was recovered. There are no reports of injuries.

A hotel official says in a statement that the incident involved a guest of the hotel. The statement says the situation was resolved and all employees and guests are safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch