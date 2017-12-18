SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX-TV) — A bazooka-style rocket launcher was among the firearms turned in at a police-sponsored gun buyback event in San Francisco on Saturday.
The shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapon was one of at least 188 firearms that were swapped for cash at the “no-questions-asked” buyback.
The event was organized by the S.F. police department and the violence-prevention group “United Playaz.”
“It’s important because every gun that we destroy and we get off the street is a potential gun that could have killed somebody or destroyed a whole universe — just one of those guns,” said Rudy Corpuz Jr., executive director of United Playaz.
Buyback organizers said they expected to pay out at least $50,000 for the weapons received on Saturday.
Looks like the real deal…
They are idiots. That “bazooka” was a discarded AT4 launch tube. There was no “weapon” part to it. Essentially it is just a green fiberglass tube.
These tubes are one time use as firing the rocket damages them to the point that they are dangerous to use again. Normally they are destroyed, but you can find them online as novelty items.
If it had been an actual intact AT4 the ATF and FBI would have been all over it as these are strictly controlled items and a serious federal felony to possess, plus a terrorism task force would have been involved to find out where it came from and if there was any threat.
It makes me wonder what they paid for it and how much I could get for some PVC pipe painted green.