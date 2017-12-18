SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on an incident at the Red Roof Inn in Sacramento:

5 a.m.

Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding an active SWAT situation at a Sacramento hotel.

A man fired several shots inside his motel room at the Red Roof Inn on Stockton Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Monday, forcing the evacuation of the motel.

Crisis negotiators arrived on scene to try and get the suspect to come out of the room.

The scene has since been cleared.

No other details have been released at this point.

11:17 p.m.

Part of Sacramento motel has been evacuated after a guest fired gunshots inside one of the rooms, according to police.

Around 7 p.m., officers got the call that a male fired multiple shots in a unit at the Red Roof Inn on the corner of Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road.

Crisis negotiators are attempting to make contact with the man, but so far, they’ve been unable to talk with him, police say. They say he’s alone in the room.

SWAT officers arrived at the motel around 8:30 p.m.