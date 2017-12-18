Filed Under:Donald Penn, foot, injury
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 30: Tackle Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to tie the game at 10-10 at Raymond James Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn will undergo surgery on his injured right foot.

Coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that Penn will miss the rest of the season because of the injury. Penn has appeared in all 174 regular-season games since making his debut as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in 2007. Penn became a starter that season and has started 170 straight games, the longest active streak of any offensive lineman.

Penn did miss Oakland’s playoff game last year against Houston with a knee injury but has otherwise been an ironman at a physically grueling position.

