SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It finally looks like the stretch of dry weather for Northern California is coming to an end.
National Weather Service forecasters say a quick burst of showers will be rolling into the region come Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Monday and most of Tuesday are expected to be dry. Later Tuesday, forecasters say a short-wave will come into Northern California and bring a quick shot of rain and snow.
Don’t expect much precipitation in the valley, however. Forecasters say about a quarter inch of rain is expected in the valley, while about 3-6 inches of snow is expected in the Sierra.
By Wednesday morning most of the precipitation will have passed. Breezy northerly winds are then expected – bring chilly overnight minimum temperatures into the upper 20s for some areas later in the week.
It looks like the region will stay dry through Christmas, but a hint of precipitation could move in by Tuesday.