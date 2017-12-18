Filed Under:Sacramento, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It finally looks like the stretch of dry weather for Northern California is coming to an end.

National Weather Service forecasters say a quick burst of showers will be rolling into the region come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Monday and most of Tuesday are expected to be dry. Later Tuesday, forecasters say a short-wave will come into Northern California and bring a quick shot of rain and snow.

Don’t expect much precipitation in the valley, however. Forecasters say about a quarter inch of rain is expected in the valley, while about 3-6 inches of snow is expected in the Sierra.

By Wednesday morning most of the precipitation will have passed. Breezy northerly winds are then expected – bring chilly overnight minimum temperatures into the upper 20s for some areas later in the week.

It looks like the region will stay dry through Christmas, but a hint of precipitation could move in by Tuesday.

