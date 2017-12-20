Filed Under:DACA, immigration
DACA recipient and appliance repair business owner Erick Marquez holds a sign during a protest in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) which provides protection from deportation for young immigrants brought into the US illegally by their parents, September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Five lawsuits against the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation face a key federal court hearing in San Francisco that could put an early end to the legal challenges or give them a big boost.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup will hear arguments on Wednesday to determine whether to block President Donald Trump from rescinding the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while the lawsuits by California and other plaintiffs play out in court. The judge is also considering a request by the Trump administration to throw the lawsuits out.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. It currently includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

Alsup is not expected to rule immediately

