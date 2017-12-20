MERCED (CBS13) – An unborn baby and a 29-year-old man were killed in a crash in the Merced area Tuesday morning.
The scene was near Golden State Boulevard and Griffith Avenue. California Highway Patrol says they responded around 7:45 a.m. to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that a Dodge Challenger has been broadsided by a Ford Fusion.
A woman who was eight months pregnant, 24-year-old Kelsi Marie Branco, was driving the Fusion. She reportedly complained of pain to her abdominal area and was taken to a hospital in Turlock by family members before medics got to the scene.
The driver of the Challenger was taken to the hospital by medics. He was later pronounced dead from major internal injuries, CHP says.
Investigators believe the driver of the Challenger failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was t-boned on the driver’s side by the Ford heading south on Golden State Boulevard.
Branco’s unborn child was later pronounced dead at the hospital, investigators say. Branco is in stable condition at the hospital.
At this point, the driver of the Challenger has only been identified as a 29-year-old man.
Detectives are still investigating the crash.