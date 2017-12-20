SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Major League Soccer is expected to name Nashville as its next expansion city today.
Commissioner Don Garber has planned a press conference for a major announcement at 2 p.m.
The league has stayed silent so far on details of a planned second expansion city.
Sacramento is competing with Cincinnati and Detroit for that second spot. It could all come down to numbers.
It appears that Sacramento’s biggest competition is Cincinnati and their record-setting attendance numbers. According to MLS and SoccerStadiumDigest.com, after Republic FC set USL attendance records in 2014 with 182,000 fans – and more than 185,000 this season – FC Cincinnati just crushed that mark this summer with more than 339,000 fans in the same number of matches played.
But, according to ESPN, Sacramento is further along in the stadium construction process and that has fans here hopeful.