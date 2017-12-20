FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A group of suspects running from authorities in Santa Clara prompted a security incident at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday morning.
Santa Clara police say detectives have been investigating a rash of robberies in South Bay convenience stores. A car officers identified as being linked to a suspect wanted for burglary was spotted early Wednesday.
Detectives followed the suspects to a gas station in Fairfield. A chase then began, which crossed several Fairfield streets until the suspects ditched their car and ran onto the grounds of Travis AFB – prompting the base to close its gates.
Eventually, all five suspects were found hiding in thick brush.
Base personnel, California Highway Patrol, Solano Sheriff’s deputies and Fairfield police officers all helped in arresting the suspects.
By 7:30 a.m., Travis AFB’s gates were reopened and operations returned to normal.