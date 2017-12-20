MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a Yuba City man on suspicion he sexually molested a girl for years.
The Marysville Police Department has been investigating the case since August. A 15-year-old girl alleges 42-year-old William Inderbitzen molested her from the time she was in first grade until she was in seventh grade. The alleged incidents happened when Inderbitzen lived in Marysville, police say.
The girl, identified as a relative of Inderbitzen, said the alleged incidents happened at least once a week for seven years. The abuse would happen when the girl was being watched by her aunt while her mom was at work, she said.
Detectives have since been trying to find Inderbitzen. He is a registered sex offender for a previous child porn conviction.
Tuesday, detectives arrested Inderbitzen and booked him into Yuba County Jail. He’s facing charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 and is being held on $100,000 bail.