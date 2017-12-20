Filed Under:Marysville, Yuba City

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a Yuba City man on suspicion he sexually molested a girl for years.

The Marysville Police Department has been investigating the case since August. A 15-year-old girl alleges 42-year-old William Inderbitzen molested her from the time she was in first grade until she was in seventh grade. The alleged incidents happened when Inderbitzen lived in Marysville, police say.

marysville child molestation suspect marysville police Registered Sex Offender Living In Yuba City Accused Of Molesting Girl

William Inderbitzen’s booking photo. (Credit: Marysville Police Department)

The girl, identified as a relative of Inderbitzen, said the alleged incidents happened at least once a week for seven years. The abuse would happen when the girl was being watched by her aunt while her mom was at work, she said.

Detectives have since been trying to find Inderbitzen. He is a registered sex offender for a previous child porn conviction.

Tuesday, detectives arrested Inderbitzen and booked him into Yuba County Jail. He’s facing charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch