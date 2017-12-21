Best Holiday Markets In Sacramento The gift that keeps on giving? Your Sacto holiday memories, no doubt.Come make you holiday shopping experience more than just shopping. Here's a guide to help you on your way.

5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In SacramentoGranted it's hard to create a one-size-fits-all bucket list for anyone. But if live in Sacramento, there are just things. Things you need to experience before leaving this'" mortal coil. Every Sacramentoan knows it, but you may not know where to start. CBS Local is here to help. Consider this a starter list; a mere 5 item list that gets mind turning.