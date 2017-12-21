Filed Under:Inderkum High School, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials say a student at Inderkum High School has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to school.

The incident happened late Thursday morning.

A Natomas Unified School District official says they got an anonymous call reporting that a student had brought a gun. The caller identified the student.

The school resource officer then went and took the student aside. The student was questioned and searched – and a gun was found on him.

Officials say the student has been arrested and taken off campus.

School officials say the weapon was a handgun, but no other details – including why the student brought the gun – have been released at this point.

