SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials say a student at Inderkum High School has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to school.
The incident happened late Thursday morning.
A Natomas Unified School District official says they got an anonymous call reporting that a student had brought a gun. The caller identified the student.
The school resource officer then went and took the student aside. The student was questioned and searched – and a gun was found on him.
Officials say the student has been arrested and taken off campus.
School officials say the weapon was a handgun, but no other details – including why the student brought the gun – have been released at this point.