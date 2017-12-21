Filed Under:Amber Alert, West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl who police say might be with a convicted sex offender.

According to an Amber Alert posted on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police say 14-year-old Nicole Hall was reported missing Wednesday from Greenbrier County and might be with 27-year-old sex offender Christopher Rider and another man.

The statement says Rider should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hall is 5-foot-8 inches with blonde hair and brown eyes. Rider is 5-foot-10 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say they believe they may be headed to Florida or California in a silver sedan.

