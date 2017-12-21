SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was one of a dozen people caught in a Roseville Police Department prostitution sting.

The department has confirmed Sgt. Kevin Steed, 45 of Roseville, was cited in what was called a reverse john sting.

Undercover officers posed as prostitutes and posted ads on websites to find unsuspecting johns seeking sex. When the suspects arrive and offer money to the undercover officers in exchange for sex, they’re cited.

In all, 11 men and a woman were caught, including Steed.

  • Aaron Kyle Boren, 51 of Roseville
  • Joseph Gilbert Desilvestro, 40 of Sacramento
  • George Ignatius, 37 of Roseville
  • Gregory Scott Kelly Jr., 31 of Sacramento
  • Alicia Basilia Lopez, 31 of Sacramento
  • Mario Alberto Lopez, 32 of Sacramento
  • Angelo Marks, 33 of Citrus Heights
  • Venkatakrishna Nallaballi, 38 of Folsom
  • Brian Philip Oates, 42 of Sacramento
  • Oscar Alejandro Ochoa, 25 of Folsom
  • Aleksey Zamoshnikov, 35 of Sacramento

Roseville Police says it also seized more than $2,500.

Comments
  1. Jim Bonner says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Sgt. Steeds wife going to say, she also being a Sgt. in the Sheriff dept.?

    Reply

