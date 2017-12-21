STOCKTON (CBS13) – The escaped inmate with a unique face tattoo has been captured, Stockton police say.
Corey Hughes escaped from a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s honor farm work crew back on Nov. 27. He was being held on weapons charges.
Late Thursday morning, police say the CDC Fugitive Task Force got a tip that Hughes was hiding in a home along the 9000 block of Don Avenue.
Officers set up a perimeter and soon knocked on the door, but no one answered. A Stockton police K9 was then let in and Hughes was arrested.
Hughes was first taken to the hospital to be checked out. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.