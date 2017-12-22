Filed Under:stockton
Saito

HONOLULU (AP) – A man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to California will be sent back to the islands.

The Hawaii attorney general’s office said Friday the state of California issued a warrant authorizing Randall Saito’s extradition.

The attorney general’s office says it’s arranged with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to have Saito return on a non-commercial flight.

San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill scheduled a Jan. 5 hearing to discuss the extradition.

Saito has been a Hawaii State Hospital patient for nearly four decades since being found not guilty by reason of insanity of a woman’s murder.

He walked out of the hospital on Nov. 12 and took a taxi to the airport. Police arrested him in the central California city of Stockton three days later.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch