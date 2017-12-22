Filed Under:Oak Park, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a shooting that has claimed the life of a juvenile in Oak Park early Friday morning.

The scene is near Broadway and Santa Cruz Way. According to officers, the call came in just after midnight.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people – a man and a teen boy – shot. Officers performed CPR and took both victims to the hospital.

Police later said the boy has died from his injuries. A homicide investigation is now underway.

The man is reportedly in the hospital in serious condition, police say.

Broadway between 38th to 42nd streets will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.

