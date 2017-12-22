MODESTO (CBS13) — Federal agents say Modesto’s Everitt Jameson was preparing to carry out a Christmas terror attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39 inspired by ISIS.

The 26-year-old’s Facebook page —now taken down—allegedly showed support of jihadist views, which led FBI undercover agents posing as high-ranking ISIS Leaders to make contact with Jameson.

The federal complaint shows Jameson unknowingly laid out his alleged plot, describing a plan in which “…explosives could “tunnel” or “funnel” people into a location (he) could inflict casualties…”

They are details Jameson’s father Gordon Jameson can’t fathom.

“Dumfounded, really,” he said. “I didn’t know what to say, how to act. Just confused. This ain’t real.”

Gordon Jameson told the Merced Sun newspaper that Child Protective Services had recently taken his son’s two young children and that had led his son into depression, but he hadn’t seen any jihadist views emerge.

“We just went to the football game last weekend, the Raider-Cowboy game and everything was same you know,” Gordon Jameson said.

Jameson had been working at a Ceres towing company recently and told agents he was willing to use a tow truck in an attack.

The complaint also shows agents who raided his home found weapons and a letter signed Dec. 16, claiming responsibility for the planned San Francisco attack. The complaint says the letter was written after consulting with an undercover FBI employee that Jameson believed was associated with ISIS senior leadership.

On Dec. 18, the complaint says an FBI employee with an identifiable phone number and a Washington, D.C., area code mistakenly called Jameson and hung up. Following that call, Jameson mentioned to the undercover FBI employee he has consulted with on the letter that he was having second thoughts about the plan.

The following day, investigators got a search warrant and executed it on Dec. 20.

Neighbors say the allegations hitting so close to home, are stunning.

“I never thought it would be right across the street, that’s kind of crazy,” Gary Madsen said.

