Filed Under:Riverside

RIVERSIDE (AP) – A former Southern California sheriff’s deputy who was previously cleared of wrongdoing has been charged with the murder of the father of his lover’s children.

Former Deputy Oscar Rodriguez was arrested Thursday in the 2014 shooting death of Luis Carlos Morin Jr., the Riverside County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors had previously determined that Rodriguez was justified in shooting Morin while attempting to arrest him on a warrant. But they reopened the case after learning through a civil lawsuit filed by Morin’s family that Rodriguez was intimately involved with the mother of Morin’s children, the statement said.

“Based on additional information, we realized this was not an officer-involved shooting review, it was a murder investigation,” the statement said.

Rodriguez was indicted on one charge of murder and use of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court in Indio on Friday.

Perez, who was arrested Thursday on a charge of being an accessory to murder, is expected to be arraigned Jan. 3

It was not immediately known which attorneys were representing Rodriguez and Perez. A message was left for attorney Douglas Smith, who handled Rodriguez’s civil case.

John Hall, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, could not immediately explain what led the agency to absolve Rodriguez in the first place.

The shooting occurred Jan. 27, 2014, after Morin returned to his mother’s home in Coachella – a desert city southeast of Palm Springs – from attending a family birthday party.

Rodriguez tried to detain Morin from behind and then held him on the ground after Morin fell, firing at least one shot, Morin’s family said in federal court filings.

Rodriguez claimed in court papers to have shot Morin in self-defense after trying to arrest him on two warrants.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch