SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CBS13 had the only camera at a prostitution sting that included Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Steed earlier this year.
Now he’s the one busted, accused of soliciting prostitution.
Video shows Steed preparing his task force team for a series of undercover prostitution stings August. He shares advice to fellow deputies posing as prostitutes.
“Under any circumstances do not get in a guy’s car,” Steed tells fellow deputies posing as prostitutes.
Now just months later it’s Steed, caught in another agency’s prostitution sting.
Roseville police report Steed was one of a dozen arrested in their undercover operation.
Their officers posed as prostitutes and posted ads directing responders where to meet. Steed allegedly responded.
He’s a long-time sheriff’s deputy who has served in the gang unit. He also served as a gang expert in court for the district attorney. Now he has a court appearance as a defendant.
After giving advice on how to conduct a prostitution sting, he’s allegedly been caught inside one.
A Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says they are investigating the arrest. That spokesperson would not say whether Steed was been taken off duty.