Filed Under:California Governor Jerry Brown, Candace Lee Fox, CDCR, Clemancy, murder, prison, Sentence Commutation
Credit: Thinkstock

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has commuted the sentence of a 57-year-old woman who’s serving life in prison without parole despite a bungled plea deal that could have freed her decades ago.

Brown announced Saturday that he’s giving Candace Lee Fox a chance at parole.

Fox spent 33 years behind bars for a 1984 killing despite a disputed plea agreement that called for her release after 7 ½ years.

A federal appeals panel upheld her murder sentence last year but two of the judges said the state should consider clemency.

Fox was among 132 pardons and 19 commutations announced.

Others include two Cambodian refugees who faced deportation because of criminal convictions and a woman labeled a hero by CNN for her work with the homeless.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch