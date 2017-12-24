Filed Under:Bel Air, Bomb Scare, Bomb Squad, Horse Poop, Los Angeles, poop, Steve Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (C) talks with Sens. David Perdue (2nd R) (R-GA) and Orrin Hatch (R-UT) (L) in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell September 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn were scheduled to meet with members of the Senate Budget Committee to discuss budgetary issues in McConnell's office. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS13) — Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor’s house.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift-wrapped and was marked as being from “the American people.”

Streets in the area were blocked off by Los Angeles Police and many residents of the neighborhood were unable to reach their homes for some time.

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation. A Secret Service spokesman said the agency was aware of the incident but declined to comment further.

A spokesman for the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

