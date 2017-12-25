File (Credit: CBS13)

10 a.m. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol says an officer died in a crash when a suspected intoxicated driver struck a patrol car from behind.

His partner was also injured in the crash.

Andrew Camillari, 33, was a member of the CHP for a year and four months when he was killed on Sunday morning. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our own, @CHPHayward Officer Andrew Camilleri Sr., who was killed last night by a suspected impaired driver. This young man leaves behind a wife and three children. Officer Camilleri paid the ultimate price while protecting the people of CA. — Acting Commissioner (@CHPCommissioner) December 25, 2017

The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night when a red Cadillac struck the patrol car that was stopped on the side of the highway as part of a maximum enforcement effort. The CHP described the impact as turning a utility vehicle into a very small sedan.

The 22-year-old driver of the Cadillac was taken in for treatment and will be booked on DUI charges. The CHP says he was leaving a party and was drinking and may have been smoking marijuana as well.

—

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) – The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers died when the vehicle he was in was hit on a San Francisco Bay Area highway.

Officer Hannah Walcott said the officer was on duty and a passenger in a patrol car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward when he was struck around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. The officer in the driver’s seat of the patrol car suffered minor injuries.

Walcott said the driver who struck the vehicle was taken to a hospital. She did not know the driver’s condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash shut down southbound 880 overnight. Walcott said the CHP was not immediately releasing the name of the officer who died.

