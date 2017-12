ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A husband and wife were found dead in an Elk Grove home this morning and police are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

Police say family members first discovered the bodies unresponsive sometime before 8:30 this morning in the couple’s home in the 6300 block of Gus Way in Elk Grove.

Police and medical personnel arrived and found both individuals in need of medical attention, and the couple was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release the type of injuries they suffered, but based on statements from family members and physical evidence collected from the scene, police determined it is an apparent murder-suicide.

Neighbors were stunned to learn the news.

“Never heard nobody arguing or anything. Very good, friendly neighbors, always say hello and how are you, you know” said Ram Singh who lives next door.

“It’s a relatively quiet neighborhood and it’s just kind of shocking especially on Christmas Eve, so it’s unfortunate” said nearby neighbor, Chris Sobott.

Crime Scene Investigators remained on scene for much of the day collecting evidence.

“There are other family members that reside at the house, but at the time of the incident only the two subjects were home at the time” said Officer Jason Jimenez of the Elk Grove Police Department.

The next step is for the coroner’s office to release the names of the victims and manner of death. That should give investigators and neighbors a better idea of what led up to the Christmas Eve tragedy.